Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Battery And False Imprisonment

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex, Nick Gordon, has been arrested by police in Florida for domestic violence.

Gordon’s girlfriend Laura Leal told Sanford police that he beat her after they watched the NBA Finals on Friday night.

According to the New York Daily News, Gordon, 28, allegedly attacked Leal because he believed she was “trying to hook up with one of his friends.” When they got home she claims he held her in his house “hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist.” Eventually, Leal ran into Gordon’s mother’s room and woke up her to get help. Afterwards, Gordon’s mother escorted Leal to the police station.

At the station, Leal told authorities that Gordon told her that she could leave, but when she said she would, the violence got worse. According to the police report, the abuse occurred from about midnight until seven in the morning. (TMZ has pictures of Leal’s bruised arms)

Police arrested Gordon, charged him with domestic battery and false imprisonment and granted him a $15,500 bond on Sunday morning, WKMG-TV noted. He was also ordered to wear a GPS device, to not make any contact with Leal and not to return to his house.

This isn’t Gordon’s first brawl with the law.

As we previously reported, last fall a court deemed him legally responsible for the death of Bobbi-Kristina Brown in a wrongful death suit brought against him by her estate. He was ordered to pay $36 million which he says he is broke and cannot pay.

