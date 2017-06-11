Mary J. Blige Debuts New ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Video Featuring Niecy Nash And Karrueche Tran

On Saturdaydropped her new video for her album-titled single “Strength of a Woman.”

Even better? It features the cast of TNT’s upcoming drama Claws. The show, that drops on TNT on Sunday night, centers on five manicurists—Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes and Karrueche Tran—working at a Florida nail salon. The women face a myriad of trying issues, which Blige believes embodies the theme of her song.

“The inspiration for ‘Strength of a Woman’ came from my life. It came from some very heavy trials and hardships through my life that I had to come through,” she said.

“There are a lot of similar themes in the show ‘Claws.’ They’re in some heavy, sticky, nasty situations but that is what survival is about.“

Blige as of late has had to show her own strength as she in the midst of a divorce battle with ex Kendu Isaac.

As we previously reported a judge ruled that the Grammy-winning singer to pay him $30K a month in spousal support, which is $100,000 less than he requested. The court ruled that Isaacs was entitled to a slice of Blige’s income to help maintain the living standards he was used to while married to the R&B songstress.

In addition, Blige will have to back pay spousal support for her ex dating back to September and will have to cover his attorney fees.

