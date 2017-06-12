The Defense Rests! Bill Cosby Trial Is Headed To A Jury

WOL News Desk

It took Bill Cosby‘s defense team six minutes to question one person and now we are now headed to a jury.

Andrea Constand, the former Temple employee who says that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in January 2004, testified that Cosby, a Temple alum, mentored her and then took advantage of her at his home in the suburbs of Philadelphia by giving her drugs and digitally penetrating her.

Today, Cosby’s wife Camille join Bill in court for the first time in support of her husband. Now Cosby’s fate is in the hands of a jury.’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: