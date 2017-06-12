Remy Ma Claps Back At Nicki Minaj During Her Show In Richmond!



Let the drama begin… again!

There she boasts about being the top female in the game, breaking Aretha’s record for most hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 — despite the alleged ghostwriting prowess of Remy’s husband, Papoose, on her diss track, “Shether.”

So, it comes as no surprise that over the weekend Remy Ma was not at a loss for words when it came to her hip-hop nemesis.

In Richmond, Remy Ma and Fat Joe hit the stage at Radio One’s Stone Soul Music Festival (Saturday, June 10) and fans couldn’t help but notice a bit of extra wordplay at the end of Remy’s verse in “All the Way Up.” Check out the video above for Remy’s “special message” to Nicki. Be Warned, The Content Is Explicit.

Next stop?(Sunday, June 11), where Remy invited legendary lyricists Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, MC Lyte, and Lady of Rage onto the stage before tearing into Minaj in a vicious rendition of “Shether” — while images of Minaj played on a screen behind them.

So what’s next for the feuding hip-hop females? I guess we’ll just have to stay tuned.

