Twitter Reacts To Katy Perry Talking Cultural Appropriation With DeRay McKesson

That’s right, Perry sat down with McKesson on his podcast Pod Save the People to talk about her history of snatching looks and watering down culture. If you need a refresher, you can check out her rap sheet here.

Yup, she might be able to see the light thanks to a discussion with a willing and able Black person. Perry acknowledged that she’s made “several mistakes” when it comes to taking on another race’s culture. She brought up how a friend had to tell her about her hairstyle in the “This Is How We Do” video — a video where Perry was sporting corn rows and baby hair. According to Perry, her friend told her about “the power in Black women’s hair, and how beautiful it is, and the struggle.” Perry continued, “I listened and I heard and I didn’t know. And I won’t ever understand some of those things because of who I am. I will never understand. But I can educate myself.”

Perry then talked about her American Music Awards performance where she dressed up as a geisha. She acknowledged the performance was “wrong.” See below:

Katy Perry acknowledging her mistakes regarding cultural appropriation, this is extremely respectable of her pic.twitter.com/RkvIhEnXxX — ㅤ (@touchnick) June 11, 2017

Everyone wasn’t satisfied with the “Bon Appétit” singer’s words and some folks called out McKesson for even sitting down with Perry.

Katy Perry's agenda is to sell this album. Best believe she would've sucked Deray's toes if she thought it would help her ass move units. — Dora J. Milage (@ithinkmark) June 11, 2017

Katy Perry. Sitting down w Deray. To have a discussion on cultural appropriation and "how clapbacks hurt". Laughter isn't even the word. https://t.co/EPP6tBwcq3 — moe (they/them) (@moepriester) June 11, 2017

1:15pm is still too early on a sunday to see deray sitting kindergarten style on a couch talking to katy perry about how white she is — tanktop black hole (@KasaiREX) June 11, 2017

Deray is now doing access Hollywood type interviews with Katy perry. Anyone that doesn't see how he has benefitted more than sacrificed…. — Cis Lord Problematic (@WasDreadHeadBlu) June 11, 2017

So Deray's got a new role playing white woman whisperer with Katy Perry? Clearly I need to step my game up. pic.twitter.com/pLa82LG6lr — Zoé Samudzi (@ztsamudzi) June 11, 2017

In response to all the criticism, McKesson tweeted that he invited Perry back in April/March as a way to engage artists.

I invited Katy, like many others, back in April/March when the podcast was finally coming together. Both schedules led to this weekend. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

Now, I have always understood the way we talk/think about the world to be a key part of any change, esp. w/ artists, hence her invite. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

He also said that, similar to his interview with Edward Snowden, he’s heard feedback before and after and he’s open to any future thoughts.

I spoke to a range of people before and after the convo with Katy, just like I did before & after I spoke w/ Snowden, to listen to feedback. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

& if you've listened to my conversation with Katy & have feedback on the questions I asked or approach, please let me know. I'm listening. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

I appreciate the people who've pushed me either now/before to be thoughtful about how I engage. We might not always agree, but I hear you. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

I've seen critiques of me taking off my shoes, the timing re: her album, talking w/ artists, link w/ the protests & more. I'm listening. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017

What do you think? Is Perry turning over a new leaf or is she putting on a show with McKesson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

