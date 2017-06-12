Remy Ma Has A Nip Slip During Summer Jam

The first ladies of hip hop aren’t the only things Remy Ma brought out during her performance at Summer Jam on Sunday.

The rapper was so full of energy during the show that she ran on stage during Fat Joe‘s “Lean Back” and her boobs popped out. But leave it to Remy to stay solution-oriented despite the circumstances. She continued performing her verse, all while getting her breasts in check.

Luckily for Rem, her performance was so epic that a minor nip slip is the last thing people will remember about the show. As we previously reported, the Bronx beauty paid homage to all the ladies of hip hop. She brought the queens out during her set: Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Young M.A and more.

safe 2 say it was OFFICIALLY a body when the Queen, the Architect @LilKim touched that SummerJam stage #QueensOfHipHop pic.twitter.com/Tq6H4ytULo — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) June 12, 2017

She also performed “shETHER” so it’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj was a no show. Check out footage of Rem’s wardrobe malfunction here.