Xscape Is Getting Their Own Reality Show

There are some people who don’t deserve reality shows, and some that do — and Xscape falls in the latter.

After announcing their reunion earlier this year, the ’90’s girl group decided to give fans what they want and take their talents to the small screen. According to TMZ, Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott are filming a docu-series in Atlanta, which will air on Bravo.

Production sources say that the show will premiere in November when Real Housewives of Atlanta returns so it can piggyback off the show. That’s a double win for Kandi, who is one of the main stars of both series. The show will follow the ladies as they prepare for their first performance in over 20 years, which takes place at Essence Festival later this month.

Reality TV maven, Mona Scott-Young has also signed on the executive produce the series. Hopefully, Kandi will have an easier season on both shows than she did on the latest season of RHOA (i.e. the “Porsha/Phaedra/Rape/Drug-gate“).

Will you be watching?