Celebs are really feeling the vibes off of Sza’s new project ‘Ctrl’ that just dropped, especially Puff Daddy, who couldn’t stop snapping about it! Even Kylie Jenner was vibing to it! See below…

Kylie Jenner listening to “The Weekend” & “Love Galore” by SZA on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/uSZKCMJpbI — DAILY SZA (@DailySZA) June 11, 2017

CTRL makes me wish I had a bathtub, weed, candles and a temporary nigga. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 11, 2017

Diddy listening to songs from #Ctrl on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/fB9RMNH4ne — DAILY SZA (@DailySZA) June 11, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: