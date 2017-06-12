Kevin Ross Talks Overcoming Obstacles, Opening For Maxwell, His #1 Single & More (100.3 WRNB Exclusive)



Kevin Ross has been penning hits for a minute now, and that patience is definitely now paying off! With his hit song “Long Song Away” sitting at the top of the charts right now, he’s hitting the road and is making his first appearance in Philadelphia tonight, June 12th, at the Trocadero!

He sat down with Karen Vaughn to discuss a bunch of diffrent topics that shed some more light into this new breakthrough artist. They talk about the impact of social media in today’s generation, overcoming the struggles of finding that right song and getting the label to have faith in him, opening for Maxwell, his project, and much more!

If you didn’t know, Kevin Ross has written many songs for some of todays biggest stars, but now it’s time for his talents to shine in the forefront. He also has another hit song climbing the charts called “Don’t Go”, which you can check out after the interview below!

Check him out on all social media platforms @KevinRossMusic, he’s doing some really great stuff, and giving other creatives an opportunity!





