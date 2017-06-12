NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic Surgeries

A Bronx mother is dead after complications related to a series of multiple surgeries she got in the Dominican Republic, thereports.

Janelle Edward was found unconscious in her car, by her parents. She reportedly died 30 minutes later at Montefiore Medical Center’s Albert Einstein Hospital.

While the initial autopsy proved to be inconclusive, a doctor reportedly told detectives she died from a blood clot caused by the surgeries.

Janelle underwent breast enhancement surgery, a tummy tuck and butt implants.

“She was a very loving person,” Edwards’ sister Samantha Edwards, who believes she died as a result of surgery complications, said. “That’s how I want to remember my sister. She lived her life and God took her early.”

Edwards reportedly complained of stomach and breast pains before her death. Neighbors reported Edwards was in pain when she returned home from the Dominican Republic.

A few hours before she died, Edwards reportedly wrote “I must sleep good tonight” on Facebook.

