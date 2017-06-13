Seat Pleasent’s Own Kevin Durant Is A NBA Champion. Debate That

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship last night. Kevin Durant, a PG County native also was the unanimous NBA Finals MVP. Check out some highlights from last night as we’re celebrating Kevin Durant’s championship all day on KYS.

Kevin Durant and Mama Durant Share A Moment

Kevin Durant Talks About The Moment He Realized He Was A Champion

Kevin Durant’s official Nike Championship Commercial

Kevin Durant has a Finals message for Rihanna

