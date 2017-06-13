‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C. Moore + L&HHATL Exclusive With Tommie Lee

Your weekly hosts Shamika Sanders and Rae Holliday chop it up with “Orange Is The New Black” actress Adrienne C. Moore and show an exclusive clip with “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member, Tommie Lee.

