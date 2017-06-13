Meet Freebandz Artist Zoey Dollaz in Downtown St. Louis [VIDEO]

Super Jam 2017 was lit! Future, Migos and Tory Lanez blazed the stage, but the show opener Zoey Dollaz really touched the city– Literally.
After making several rounds talking with the local radio, and just before hitting the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater stage, Epic Records artist Zoey Dollaz talks with our Online Editor Bobby Pen about signing with Future’s Freebandz imprint, how the Diddy “Blow a Check” Remix came about and what it’s like touring the country on the Nobody’s Safe Tour at his St. Louis Meet + Greet. Watch the fun interview, plus event recap below.
Also, the 24-year-old Haitian American opened up about his childhood in Haiti and showed pride for his heritage in a game of “How Haitian Is He?” You can watch that video below.
Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]
