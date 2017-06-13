XXL Freshman 2017 Kyle Is Afraid of Rihanna? [VIDEO]

The 2017 XXL Freshman Class list has been released and 10 hot new artists grace the cover including Ventura, Ca. rapper

The Atlantic Records artist is best known for his breakout single “iSpy” featuring 2016 XXL Freshman Lil Yachty, KYLE sits down with our Online Editor Bobby Pen to play Black Card Revoked, the game that tests your black culture knowledge. During the 4-question game play, KYLE shared his “fear” of Pop princess Rihanna. Watch the full interview here:

In addition to KYLE, the 2017 XXL Freshman Class list includes:

You can see the cover below, and the following 9 artists round out the list. Which artist are you feeling most?

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Aminè Kamaiyah Kap G Kyle Madeintyo Playboi Carti Ugly God XXXTentacion PnB Rock

How do we feel about this lineup? Is it solid? Who would you trade and why? Sound off in the comments below!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: