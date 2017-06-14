Wait! Hol’ Up! Is Beyonce In Labor?

Is today the day the twins are born?

The internet is buzzing that singer Beyonce is in labor and the birth of her twins with husband and mogul Jay Z is rapidly approaching.

EOnline gave this timeline of events that leads may to believe the Beyhive is getting two new members very soon.

Related: Danni’s Dish: Did Beyonce Have The Babies Yet?

Fleet of Escalades Photographed Leaving the Couple’s Los Angeles Home: Photogs captured all-black Escalade SUVs leaving Bey and Jay’s neighborhood yesterday and driving straight to an L.A.-based hospital.

She’s Been Admitted to an L.A.-Based Hospital: Several sources have told E! News that the singer has been admitted to an L.A.-based hospital where she likely checked in under an alias in order to prevent the media from tracking her down.

Security Has Ramped Up: With speculation that Bey has been admitted to a hospital somewhere in L.A., the paparazzi has begun swarming some of the locations she’s believed to be staying. With more paparazzi comes more security, of course. Some sources even tell us she’s asked to have entire hospital floors cleared in order to protect her privacy.

The internets are talking as well

To say we are excited is an understatement