Guess Which Celebrities ‘All Eyez on Me’ Star Demetrius Shipp Is Crushing On

One of the most anticipated movies of the summer All Eyez on Me is rapidly approaching. Thebiopic will hit theaters on Friday, June 16 and to promote the film,stopped by The Wendy Williams Show. They talked about his casting process and how he once worked as a cable guy.

But of course, it wouldn’t be Wendy if she didn’t get into his personal life. After learning that Shipp was single, Wendy asked him if he had any celebrity crushes. Shipp was quick to give the name of one woman he loved so much, he had his publicist relay the message.

“I’ve always had a thing for Regina,” Shipp said, referring to Regina Hall. “so I had my publicist tell her.”

Wendy and the rising star talked about how he seems “seasoned” enough for Hall, considering the fact that he has three kids. “You’re not just a dippy 28-year-old,” Wendy told Shipp. But he didn’t stop there with his celebrity crushes. He called out model Karrueche Tran as someone who caught his eye at a BET event. Freshly single from (and borderline escaping from) Chris Brown, Tran might be a good fit for the charismatic Shipp. But we’ll wait and see how the Hollywood stars align. You can check out Shipp’s full interview with Wendy below.

