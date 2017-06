Can all producers get paid Birdman?? Or nah? Rozay just dropped his video for ‘Idols Become Rivals’ off his latest project ‘Better You Than Me’ and he’s holding no shots back regarding Birdman. Between the burning Cash Money contract, a cameo from producer Bangledesh, who has not yet been paid, and platinum plaques with Ross, Wayne, and Khaled throughout, Birdman has some explaining to do! Check it out!

