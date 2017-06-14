Issa Rae Drops Visuals For Upcoming Season Of ‘Insecure’ And Release Date! [Watch]

‘Insecure’ fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting season 2 of HBO’s hit show from Issa Rae and this teaser definitely makes it worse! Go Issa! Are you team Lawrence? or Team Issa??… let’s go July 23rd!!!

July 23rd is hella soon. #InsecureHBO returns for Season 2 on 7/23 at 10:30 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/kMgeEuKK8S — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 14, 2017

