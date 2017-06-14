Issa Rae Attends HBO's Insecure Takeover at West Hollywood's The Den on Sunset in Celebration of Digital Download Release

Issa Rae Drops Visuals For Upcoming Season Of ‘Insecure’ And Release Date! [Watch]

‘Insecure’ fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting season 2 of HBO’s hit show from Issa Rae and this teaser definitely makes it worse! Go Issa! Are you team Lawrence? or Team Issa??… let’s go July 23rd!!!

