What’s beef??..Beef is when Remy Ma brings the leading ladies of Hip Hop on stage in New York at Summer Jam and takes jabs at Nicki Minaj and Nicki sends a special message via her social media….guess the beef is still on!

When they can't even spell Prague. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Prague wus good? pic.twitter.com/Z3HezTB0lc — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 14, 2017

I was shooting. Came back on line and issa whole challenge. Y'all mad aggy 😭😭😭 https://t.co/TV1SnlUzBM — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 14, 2017

5:11pm in P R A G U E πŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/hbzteqoqb9 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 14, 2017

11am in Prague. Wake up bishes. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 14, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: