Evelyn Lozada Claims This Is Why Two Former Cast Members Returned To ‘Basketball Wives’

Evelyn Lozada has perfected the art of casually throwing shade.
Earlier this week after Brandi Maxiell tried to call out the older cast of BBWLA for treating her and Malaysia Pargo as “plus ones” on the show, Ev took to social media to set the record straight. Brandi claimed that production begged her and her bestie to come back because Tami Roman, Evelyn, Shaunie O’neal and Jackie Christie were boring on camera.
Bossip tweeted about Brandi’s claims and Ev begged to differ:
Ev responded to Bossip’s tweet, saying:
Yikes. As for Brandi calling the ladies “older,” Evelyn had a clever clap back:
Who do you believe? Catch Basketball Wives Mondays at 9pm on VH1.
"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood
9 photos Launch gallery
"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood
1. BBWLA stars Brandi Maxiell, Malaysia Pargo, and Patrice Curry attend fourth season premiere viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 1 of 9
2. Jason Maxiell and producer Mally Mal attend BBWLA viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 2 of 9
3. Jason and Brandi Maxiell attend viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 3 of 9
4. BBWLA stars Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell attend viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 4 of 9
5. BBWLA viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 5 of 9
6. BBWLA star Malaysia Pargo attends viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 6 of 9
7. BBWLA stars Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell attend viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 7 of 9
8. Producer Mally Mal attends BBWLA viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 8 of 9
9. BBWLA stars Patrice Curry, Brandi Maxiell, and Malaysia Pargo attend viewing event in Hollywood.Source:Kass for The Brand Group 9 of 9
