Evelyn Lozada Claims This Is Why Two Former Cast Members Returned To ‘Basketball Wives’

Evelyn Lozada has perfected the art of casually throwing shade.

Earlier this week after Brandi Maxiell tried to call out the older cast of BBWLA for treating her and Malaysia Pargo as “plus ones” on the show, Ev took to social media to set the record straight. Brandi claimed that production begged her and her bestie to come back because Tami Roman, Evelyn, Shaunie O’neal and Jackie Christie were boring on camera.

Bossip tweeted about Brandi’s claims and Ev begged to differ:

And they begged for Malaysia and I to come back. — Brandi Maxiell (@BrandiMaxiell) June 13, 2017

Ev responded to Bossip’s tweet, saying:

Lies! They brought them back in when the Metoyer sisters didn't work out. #Facts https://t.co/2Vw3TWJa0R — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 13, 2017

Yikes. As for Brandi calling the ladies “older,” Evelyn had a clever clap back:

LOL! I'm 4 years older than her. She's not that far behind. 🤔🤣 https://t.co/rPuKXxh5bG — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 14, 2017

Who do you believe? Catch Basketball Wives Mondays at 9pm on VH1.