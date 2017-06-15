‘Love Connection’ Hunk Michael Greene Wants To Be The First Black Male Bachelor

Love Connection was one of the biggest shows in 80s and 90s and now it’s back and better than ever. TV personality Andy Cohen hosts the revamped dating game show, which boasts an elaborate set, 1-10 rating scale that gives contestants the superficial opportunity to rate their matches and the opportunity for contestants to choose a cash prize over love.

We caught up with one of the seasons hunky contestants Michael Green, who opened up about is appearance on the reboot and how he hopes it opens doors for him to become the first Black bachelor.

HelloBeautiful: Why did you decide to go on the show?

Michel Green: I decided to go on the show really to uplift my spirits from the bad break up I had four months prior. I needed to find love.

HB: Do you find love?

MG: Unfortunately I have not found love yet, I’m hoping to be the first black bachelor and maybe love will be in the air.

HB: How do you feel about the Black bachelorette?

MG: I think the black bachelorette is killing it right now! I’m so proud of her and love the show!

HB: Did the show increase your luck in love or visibility?

MG: The show taught me to open my mind up to dating a much more broad spectrum of women. It definitely helped me out in my love life.

HB: Looking back was there someone who was not chosen that you wish would’ve been chosen?

MG: I have no regrets whatsoever on the show. It was a great experience and one I’ll never forget

HB: Would you ever do a show like Flavor of Love?

MG: Yes! I’d love to have a platform like that! My personal preference would be a show like the bachelor, but a “Flavor or Mike” would be hilarious.

HB: Do you think it’s possible to find true love on TV?

MG: Yes I do! If you stay genuine to yourself then certainly

HB: What do your family/friends think about you going on the show?

MG: My parents, being pastors, were extremely nervous at first, but they gave me their full support and it’s been great ever since. They laugh at the show more than me!

HB: Any lessons in love that you learned or changed your view on love while doing the show?

MG: Yes, the biggest lesson I’ve learned is treat everyone with respect. We are placed on this earth to help others and you’d be surprised what a smile and a hello will do for someone’s day. If you’re looking at this, I challenge you to impact someone’s life today in a positive way!

Catch Love Connection every Thursday on FOX at 9pm.

