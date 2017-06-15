Tyga Rocks A Mini ‘Fro & The Internet Calls Him ‘Broke’

#TSRHairDosAndDonts #Tyga is out here rocking a mini fro, #Roommates, are you feeling it? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Tyga done changed now that he isn’t dating Kylie Jenner anymore.

The rapper, who’s always in the news for not paying his bills, has been rocking a mini-‘fro lately. Now, his hair is starting to grow and Instagram is having a ball with the resulting photos. The internet’s resounding theory is he’s broke and can no longer afford a haircut every week.

Tyga got that Roll Bounce fro & I bet he outchea eating Family Dollar box mac & cheese https://t.co/NPGp0zdHID — Mr October (@MrHendo50) June 15, 2017

One comment under The Shade Room’s post alluded to Kylie Jenner revoking his alleged allowance now that she’s done with him. “He look so broke without his allowance ,” @mmikkkaa_ wrote. Another read, “He look like my uncle.”

Making fun of himself, Tyga captioned the Snap “Bruce Tee.”

Tweet us your thoughts on his new style. Are ‘fros not in or is it just odd that Tyga’s growing his hair out when his waves are usually on swim? Who knows, maybe box braids are in his near future.