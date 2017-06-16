Uh Oh! Trump Is Reportedly Under Investigation For Obstruction Of Justice

,

While FBI Directortoldon three separate occasions that he was not personally under investigation for colluding with Russians in the 2016 electionthat’s NOT necessarily the case anymore. Thanks to his firing of Comey and Comey’s personal memos that accuse #45 of trying to get him to drop the investigation against ex-national security adviserthe President is reportedly now under investigation for obstruction of justice.

According to The Washington Post, Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently examining whether Trump obstructed justice as part of the Justice Department’s widening investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election. The newspaper noted that in a new phase of the investigation, Mueller plans on interviewing senior intelligence officials about Trump’s conduct.

The Post wrote:

Five people briefed on the interview requests, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said that Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’s recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as this week. The investigation has been cloaked in secrecy, and it is unclear how many others have been questioned by the FBI.

The NSA said in a statement that it will “fully cooperate with the special counsel” and declined to comment further. The office of the director of national intelligence and Ledgett declined to comment.

Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, responded to this report evading responsibility and blaming leakers.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” said Mark Corallo, Kasowitz’s spokesman.

This is developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

