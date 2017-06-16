BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute Couple Moment Between Niecy Nash And Her Husband

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash and her adorable husband Jay Tucker are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals.

The Claws star took to Instagram to share a tender and hilarious “Throwback Thursday” moment the two had where she was caught on tape with yellow rollers in her hair as she shaved her hubby’s bald head.

Kitchen Barber ✂️ #blacklove 💍💍💍 l need to find my rollers 🤔#tbt A post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

While some of us might have been embarrassed to have ourselves out there like that, but she was not. The two-time Emmy nominated actress for HBO’s Get On just chuckled as she played “kitchen barber” and shaped up her boo.

How cute! We love this!

