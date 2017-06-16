5 Tupac Songs You Need Before The Movie

The greatly anticipated All Eyez on Me biopic on the life of famed 90’s rapper, actor, and activist Tupac Shakur is finally in theaters today nationwide. The film features many 90’s celebrities and artist portrayed by popular actors and a host of new faces. Tupac is portrayed by Demetrius Shipp Jr. Movie goers and Tupac fans can hardly wait to praise or critique the film directed by veteran music video director, Benny Boom.

Today, June 16, would have been the 43rd birthday of Makaveli the Don (Tupac Shakur). So we felt like you might need a little Tupac pregame!

Here are five Makaveli songs to listen to as you prep for that reclining movie theater seat tonight.

STILL I RISE

“Still I Rise” was the title and one of the singles from the Outlawz’s official debut album with Tupac on Death Row Records. The album was released after Tupacs death. The song honors the tenacity of a young black man growing up in the ghetto striving to be more than his surroundings. Pac kept it real spitting bars like, “Not to disrespect my peoples but my poppa was a loser/Only plans he had for my momma was to f-ck her and abuse her/Even as a little seed, I could see his plan for me/Stranded on welfare, another broken family.”

KEEP YA HEAD UP & BABY DON’T CRY (KEEP YA HEAD UP 2)

Keep Ya Head Up was one of Makaveli’s first major hits and is conventionally held as his most inspirational song. It’s soothing and relaxing while creating a call to action for better treatment of women and for single mothers to keep striving forward despite the odds. The chorus featured a young David Hollister. “I give a holla to my sistas on welfare/Tupac cares if nobody else care.”

Later Pac released Baby Don’t Cry Many women took to the song as an anthem. It discussed teenage rape and deadbeat fathers. “For just a moment I was trapped in the pain, Lord come and take me/Even though it wasn’t me, I can feel the grief.”

MY BLOCK

This is arguably one of Tupac’s best tracks. Giving a rundown of all the hoods that raised him, Pac’s mission was clear: He wanted to save the communities we came from but also knew about the hurtles and roadblocks.”Used to be a close knit community but now we’re all cold strangers/Time changes us to stone, them crack pipes/All up and down the block, exterminating black life.”

NEVER HAD A FRIEND LIKE ME

Pac dropped a blueprint on how friends remain true on this rolling till the wheel fall off hidden gem. Makaveli states his case with, “Just me and you evading enemies/Let you get my last shot of Hennessy/You ain’t never had a friend like me.

CHANGES

The rebel of the underground took on police brutality, black on black crime, and the drug epidemic in this 1998 release. It was recorded in 1992. Pac called for society to do some necessary adjustments to its thinking. “Cops give a damn about a negro, pull the trigger, kill a n-gga, he a hero/Give the crack to the kids, who the hell cares? One less hungry mouth on welfare.