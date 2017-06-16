Former D.C. Councilman Jim Graham Dead At 71

WOL News Desk

Former D.C. CouncilmanDead At 71

Graham represented Ward 1 in Washington, D.C. from 1999–2015. Known for his glasses, bow ties and crisp suits Graham helped serve and rebuild Ward 1 U Street NW and 14th Street NW which was hit heavy by the 1968 riots after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Graham, was a LGBT and Aids activist. He served for 16 years on the D.C. Council before a corruption scandal upended his quest for a fifth term in 2014.

He died June 11 afte rbattling a bacterial infection and died of a “chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. He was 71 years old.

