Kim Kardashian Accused Of Wearing Blackface In New Makeup Ad

The Kardashians have been accused of appropriating Black culture ever since their they hit the scene over a decade ago — but Kim Kardashian‘s new makeup ad is sparking a whole new conversation about race.

The reality star is being accused of rocking Black face in her the new promo pic for upcoming KKW beauty line. Although Mrs. West appears darker than usual in the ad, some people chalk it up to weird lighting and photoshop.

However, Kim K. haters believe the star intentionally darkened her skin.

After catching heat on social media, Kim K. sparked more controversy by taking the time to lighten her photo:

This isn’t the first time, and definitely won’t be the last, that a Kardashian will be called out for appropriating. But do you think accusing Kim of rocking Blackface in her new ad is a reach?

