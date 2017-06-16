Dr. Dre Just Changed The Game For One Compton High School

Dr. Dre usually does most of his business on the low, but his latest philanthropic work is too special not to be highlighted.

On Thursday, the legendary producer said he’d make a $10 million donation toward a performing arts complex to be erected at Compton High School in Compton, California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the facility will include top-notch technology with amenities such as digital media studios and a theater that seats 1,200 people.

The hip hop icon said in a statement that his goal with the donation ‘is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve. He told the newspaper, “[The performing arts complex will be] a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.”

Dre say he will also continue to be active in fundraising to flesh out the budget for the forthcoming facility, with construction tentatively slated to begin in 2020.

With a reported net worth of $740 million, it’s nice to see the Beats by Dre frontman giving back to the community.