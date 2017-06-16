Taxstone Pleads Guilty To Irving Plaza Gun Charges

Sad news for Taxstone fans.

The famous podcaster has reportedly pleaded guilty to two federal gun charges in last year’s Irving Plaza shooting. According to the New York Daily News, Tax copped to possessing a firearm as a felon and receiving a firearm in interstate commerce relating to the May 2016 shootout.

The incident claimed the life of Troy Ave‘s friend and bodyguard Ronald McPhatter and left three injured, including Troy himself, who Tax openly had beef with. Although Tax, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, hasn’t officially been charged with the slaying, Judge Lorna Schofield was informed that he brought a firearm to Irving Plaza and “fired one shot that killed Ronald McPhatter” as well as additional shots during the confrontation.

Prosecutors have claimed they discovered Campbell’s DNA on the murder weapon used during the deadly incident. If convicted, Tax faces up to 20 years in federal lockup.