ForeverDuncan: Alfred Duncan Looks To Help Men Proposal To Their Future Wife The Right Way

Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041

He who finds a wife finds a good thing And obtains favor from the LORD. ~ Proverbs 18:22.

Last year the hashtag #ForeverDuncan brought so much joy to the world. Through the hashtag and social media we got to see Alfred Duncan propose and marry Sherrell Duncan in a spectacular ceremony in the same day! Now Alfred is helping men follow in his footsteps. He talks all about it and more on The Cheryl Jackson Show!

Make sure you follow Duncan’s new business venture at @DuncanManPlanning and log on to DuncanManPlanning.Com for more details fellas!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: