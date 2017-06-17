Karrueche Tran Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

has finally gotten some long-standing protection from her ex-boyfriend

The Claws star is getting some legally required distance from her Chris now that a judge has granted her a five-year restraining order. TMZ.com reports that the judge ruled in Karrueches’s favor on Thursday after she testified against him.

She told the court that Chris had demanded her to give back some diamond rings she’d given him as gifts because he wanted to get his money back. Karrueche alleged that he got violent when she refused to hand them over, sending her menacing texts stating, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

That’s not the first time we’ve heard this. Chris went on Instagram back in January to imply that he’s the kind of guy who will hound his exes after they breakup. “If I love you, b*tch, ain’t no one gonna have you,” he said, “I’mma make you miserable.”

This is a complete 180 for Karrueche, who was once Chris’ ride or die. They had an on-again-off-again relationship for years, but She ended things with him back in 2014 after she discovered he had a daughter outside of their relationship.

According to People.com, she even presented evidence backing up those allegations. Back in February, Karrueche filed court documents claiming that Chris had “threatened to kill [her] over text messages.” He also intimidated her by saying he would harrass her friends and shoot her.

Karrueche also accused him of physical abuse in the complaint. “Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me,” Karrueche said in court documents. “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna ‘take me out.’”

