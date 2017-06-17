New Song Alert: Meek Mill

Meek Mill previewed new music

Following the releases of the Meekend Music EP, and two singles, “Glow Up” & “Whatever”, Meek Mill is on a serious promotional run for his upcoming album, reportedly known as Wins & Losses. The Philly native has definitely had his share of wins and losses during the 2016 year, but he’s taking 2017 to thank the things he’s blessed to have. As always, Meek took to social media to express what’s been on his mind lately; this time it’s new music! (Possibly called “Save Me”)

Save me……. A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Also On 93.9 WKYS: