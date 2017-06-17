Mistrial Declared In The Bill Cosby Trial

WOL News Desk

A mistrial has been declared in thesexual assault trial after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision. A jury of five women and seven men deliberated for over 50 hours and couldn’t not come to an agreement. Cosby faced three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

, the former director of operations for‘s women’s basketball team, accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004. Cosby pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The jury was made up of four white women, six white men, one black woman and one black man.

In a statement after the decision Cosby siad “I just want to wish all of the fathers a Happy Father’s Day and I want to thank all of the jury for their long days, their honest work individually,” and “I also want to thank the supporters who’ve been here and please to the supporters, stay calm, do not argue with people, just keep up the great support. Thank you all. Thank you.”

Prosecutors can still ask to retry the case but it’s unlikely.

