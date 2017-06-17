UPDATE: Camille Cosby Releases Scathing Statement, Calls Media ‘Blatantly Vicious’

had a lot to say after the judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial against her husband

In a statement she released on Saturday, she blasted District Attorney Kevin R. Steel, the presiding judge and the media.

“How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitatively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many but not all general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

As we previously reported, on Saturday the judge declared a mistrial after the jury deliberated for five days and couldn’t come up with a unanimous decision about Cosby’s guilt or innocence

The iconic 79-year-old comedian was facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the alleged drugging and molestation of former friend Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Steel stressed that he is not backing down in light of this mistrial—he plans to retry the case in the future.

Original Article (6/17/2017) BREAKING: Mistrial Declared In Bill Cosby Rape Trial

The judge in therape trial declared a mistrial on Saturday after the jury failed to reach a verdict after six days of deliberating.

According to CNN, the jurors— five women and seven men—were unable to come to a unanimous decision in the criminal rape case against the 79-year-old iconic comedian.

As we previously reported, Cosby faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the alleged drugging and molestation of former friend Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. On the second day of testimony, Constand said under oath that she was “frozen” and “paralyzed” during her attack.

During her testimony on Tuesday the 44-year-told the jury, “In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen. I wasn’t able to fight in any way.”

She added: “I wanted it to stop.”

Constand also testified that Cosby gave her pills that he said would relax her, but 20 minutes later, her vision was blurred, she was slurring her words and her legs felt like rubber. In addition, she claimed that Cosby penetrated her with his hand and also placed her hand on his penis. Constand concluded that she was unable to push him away or tell him to stop.

“I felt really humiliated and I felt really confused” she described of the incident.

Cosby himself never took the stand during the trial, but he plead not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in this case and the nearly other 60 accusations of sexual assault from numerous women including supermodel Beverly Johnson.

Kevin R. Steel, the district attorney from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is not backing down in light of this mistrial. He announced that his office will retry the case in the future.

If Cosby is found guilty in a second trial, he could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

This is a breaking story and we will provide updates as they become available.

