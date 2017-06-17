Jay Z To Bail Out Incarcerated Dads For Father’s Day

NewsOne Staff

Mogul Shawn “Jay Z” Carter has one thing on his agenda for Father’s Day: to tackle issues surrounding the criminal justice system and the bail industry, TIME reports.

Carter recently penned a poignant TIME magazine essay, in which he delves into the criminal justice system’s impact on inner city residents, in places like his native Brooklyn. He vows to use his platform to change the flawed system.

“If you’re from neighborhoods like the Brooklyn one I grew up in, if you’re unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can’t afford bail,” Carter wrote. “Millions of people are separated from their families for months at a time — not because they are convicted of committing a crime, but because they are accused of committing a crime.”

In the TIME piece, Carter says working on the documentaries, “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” really opened his eyes to the corrupt realities of the bail bond industry; he states that it’s unfair that Blacks and Latinos are over-policed and then forced to scrape up funds for their release before trial. Carter writes that this circumstance is “devastating to families.”

He also highlights Ava Duvernay, Glenn Martin and Ruthie Gilmore’s contributions to pushing the conversation surrounding the flawed justice system forward.

Inspired by the efforts that organizations like Color of Change and Southerners on New Ground made to bail out 100 mothers for Mother’s Day, Carter says he will support those organizations to do the same for father’s facing financial barriers to freedom on Father’s Day.

“I’m supporting those same organizations to bail out fathers who can’t afford the due process our democracy promises,” he writes. “As a father with a growing family, it’s the least I can do, but philanthropy is not a long fix, we have to get rid of these inhumane practices altogether. We can’t fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.”

According to the piece, one in nine Black children has an incarcerated parent, and $9 billion dollars has been spent on incarcerating individuals who haven’t been convicted.

