Yet Another Noose Found Near A Museum ln D.C.

WOL News Desk

Authorities are saying yet another noose was found near a museum in D.C. This is the third such incident in the past 3 weeks.

U.S. Park Police officials said the noose was found Saturday afternoon outside the National Gallery of Art and it is currently being investigated.

A noose was found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Earlier another noose had been found near the Hirshhorn Museum.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: