Yet Another Noose Found Near A Museum ln D.C.

Authorities are saying yet another noose was found near a museum in D.C. This is the third such incident in the past 3 weeks.
U.S. Park Police officials said the noose was found Saturday afternoon outside the National Gallery of Art and it is currently being investigated.
A noose was found at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Earlier another noose had been found near the Hirshhorn Museum.
Source: NBC4 Washington
