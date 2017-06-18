The Twins Are Here! Beyonce Gives Birth!

A source has confirmed to People Magazine that Beyoncé has indeed given birth to the Twins!

The source says “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.” Beyonce, 35 and Jay Z, 47 have not yet made the announcement official but paparazzi has caught Hov and others visiting a Los Angeles hospital. One even caught a women bringing a bouquet of flowers with balloons that read, “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy.”

Congrats to Jay & Bey on their new additions to the family! Now Jay gotta drop the new album!