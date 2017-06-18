World Stop! Beyonce and Jay Z Welcome Twins

The Carter twins have arrived!

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins earlier this week. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

The sex of the babies has not yet been confirmed, but according to Love B Scott, a woman was seen delivering a pink and blue bouquet of flowers to with matching pink and blue balloons addressed to “B & J.” Hmmm…

Bey first announced her pregnancy with an epic photo shoot and reveal on Instagram in February. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyonce wrote in the caption. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Congrats to the Carters! Can’t wait to see those photos!

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: