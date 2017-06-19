Entertainment
Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction

She went off.

Staff
Ashanti may have the voice of an angel — but when upset, she has the mouth of a sailor.

On Thursday night, during a performance at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo, the singer went off on her crew after experiencing a video malfunction. She was in the middle of performing “Baby” when she stopped the show mid-song and ordered the video board turned off.

She said, “What the f*** they doing back there?” A rep for the singer told TMZ that there was a technical issue with the screen that was causing interference. Although the issue was more of a technical equipment malfunction, her stage crew still caught the profanity laced wrath.

