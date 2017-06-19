Watch: Ashanti Slams Concert Crew After Video Malfunction

Ashanti may have the voice of an angel — but when upset, she has the mouth of a sailor.
On Thursday night, during a performance at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo, the singer went off on her crew after experiencing a video malfunction. She was in the middle of performing “Baby” when she stopped the show mid-song and ordered the video board turned off.
She said, “What the f*** they doing back there?” A rep for the singer told TMZ that there was a technical issue with the screen that was causing interference. Although the issue was more of a technical equipment malfunction, her stage crew still caught the profanity laced wrath.
Check out the video above.
19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Ashanti's Ridiculous Bikini Body
1. 🍍 #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. Woke up on the beautiful island of Grenada... Reflecting on the blessings...🇬🇩Source:Instagram 2 of 18
3. When it's just enough... #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 3 of 18
4. #Grateful #Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Nothing beats being happy....😊😍#Shanbdayweek♎️🙌🏾Source:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Ashanti does some old choreography with her mom and sis.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Way up Stay up 💯Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Kingston Jamaica 2016 #MaidenCayYachtParty🇯🇲 Bikini @prb_public_relations #Bless 💨💨😜😁Source:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Pure perfection.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Flaws & All.... 🇯🇲Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Frenchman's Cove Port Antonio 🇯🇲🙌🏾Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Authentic Coconut Wata! 🇯🇲😊Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Ashanti shows off her bikini body in a push-up competition with the fellas.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Live it... 😉Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. Sun kissed...Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Ashanti's bikini body is sick.Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. Lawd Jesus.Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. GOAT.Source:Instagram 18 of 18
