Young Thug wants to continue the legacy of the legendary 2Pac in his own way so much he considers himself the new Pac. Danni let’s it be known how she feels about that plus ain’t no stoppin’ DJ Khaled & the most important part: NEW JAY Z ALBUM COMING!

All on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.