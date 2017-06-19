Nicki Minaj Won’t Attend The BET Awards —Twitter Responds

won’t be attending the BET Awards this year. She made this very clear on Instagram this week when she posted a promo pic for the NBA Awards, see below:

The NBA Awards will air on June 26 and will be hosted by Nicki’s Young Money fam, Drake. Ironically, the show will air just one day after the BET Awards. Nicki is nominated for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” along with Young M.A, Missy Elliott, Cardi B, and Remy Ma — Nicki’s number one enemy. Cardi B and Young M.A aren’t necessarily buddy-buddy with Nicki either, considering they appeared on stage with Remy Ma at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam. Could Nicki be scared of a little competition?

Of course Twitter users gave their thoughts, saying she is afraid of Remy:

How Remy gon' run up on @NICKIMINAJ at the BET awards… pic.twitter.com/iwII72iXwN — Número Uno ☝🏾 (@THEmale_madonna) June 14, 2017

Remy when they say " the award goes to… Nicki Minaj " at the BET awards after forgetting she's not coming. pic.twitter.com/fMIQ5CIyR1 — RicanDoll (@Truebeautyniya) June 18, 2017

BET would be petty if they get Remy Ma to perform Shether on the BET Awards. Too bad Nicki Minaj will not be there. #birthdaybashatl — Bremariah (@Bremariah692) June 18, 2017

I must say… I'm not surprised that @NICKIMINAJ is not going to the BET awards… I expected that from the culture vulture. — bernadette (@LickmyPopsicle_) June 18, 2017

Others folks gave their full support for Nicki, saying without her, the awards show isn’t worth watching.

Sis you're really not performing at the BET awards pic.twitter.com/Mo1QmCT9HO — Tyrone (@CallOnTJ) June 17, 2017

Nicki Minaj isn't attending the BET awards & thats the only reason I was watching pic.twitter.com/XauAxNUDrq — Zé (@FATHERBONNET) June 17, 2017

Will you be tuning in June 25 for one of the Blackest award shows on TV or will you be saving your commentary for the NBA Awards? Let us know in the comments below.

