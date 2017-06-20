Danni's Dish Graphic

Danni’s Dish Graphic

Photo by Danni's Dish Graphic

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[Watch] Danni’s DishStevie Wonder Speaks On #BlackLivesMatter

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

In today’s Danni’s Dish, Danni Starr dishes on Stevie Wonder‘s Black Lives Matter comments and if they were fair. Also, DJ Khaled details how he shot his shot at Beyonce and Jay Z and won. Jay-Z adds something back in his name that shows we may be getting the old Hov on his new album and are you for a Chris Brown and Ray J mix tape?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

All of this and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

Treasure Island Music Festival 2016

XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List

11 photos Launch gallery

XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List

Continue reading [Watch] Danni’s DishStevie Wonder Speaks On #BlackLivesMatter

XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List

 

Chris Brown , Danni Starr , DJ Khaled , jay z , Ray J , Stevie Wonder

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos