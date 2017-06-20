[Watch] Danni’s DishStevie Wonder Speaks On #BlackLivesMatter

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
In today’s Danni’s Dish, Danni Starr dishes on Stevie Wonder‘s Black Lives Matter comments and if they were fair. Also, DJ Khaled details how he shot his shot at Beyonce and Jay Z and won. Jay-Z adds something back in his name that shows we may be getting the old Hov on his new album and are you for a Chris Brown and Ray J mix tape?
All of this and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.
