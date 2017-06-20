Kenya Moore’s Mystery Husband Is Finally Revealed

After sneaking off to St. Lucia last week to marry the man of her dreams, not much has surfaced surrounding the identify of Kenya Moore’s new man.

But the innanets wouldn’t let up and kept trying to dig deep to figure out the who,what, when, where and how.

On Monday the RHOA let part of the cat out the bag, after posting a photo of her and her husband fist bumping under a flower covered arch during the ceremony.

“Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. #myrideordie #bonnieandclyde,” Moore captioned the photo.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

According to Radar Online, the former Ms. Moore jumped the broom with Marc Daly, a former investment broker and owner of Soco, a popular eatery in Brooklyn, New York.

Bravo star and celebrity chef, Roblé Ali stepped into the comment section of The Shade Room to say that he introduced the couple while they were guests at his restaurant, Streets BK.

“This is the real thing. I know because I introduced them at my restaurant @streetsbk in Brooklyn and they are both friends of mine. Let people be happy and mind ya business,” Ali wrote under a reposted photo of Kenya’s picture.

Well, now that that’s been solved we’ll have to wait and see if anything else comes out ahead of the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Will you be watching?

SOURCE: Radar Online

