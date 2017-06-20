June Sanders

#TheFam
[Exclusive] June Sanders Of DTLR Talks Exclusive New Balance “Stars & Strips” Collab

The Fam In The Morning
Sneaker heads get ready for an exclusive new pair of shoes courtesy of DTLR and New Balance. June Sanders of Product Design Manager at DTLR Clothing talk about some of the other exclusive pair of sneaks he has designed including the “Stars & Stripes” New Balance which will be in stores this Friday at your DTLR locations. #ShowYourIndependence

