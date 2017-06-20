Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t the only star that has a problem with the Tupac biopic, All Eyez on Me — Scarface isn’t here for it either.

During an interview at Chicago’s Classic Hip Hop Lives event over the weekend, the rap legend slammed the film for not including important figures in ‘Pac’s life and career, specifically a few prominent West Coast rappers who were not seen or mentioned. He said of the film, “If MC Breed not in that movie, then that ain’t no real ‘Pac movie. If the D.O.C. wasn’t mentioned in that movie, it’s not a real ‘Pac movie to me. That was our peers, we all hung together. So if them n*ggas was not in that movie, if that sh*t wasn’t sanctioned by the people who grew up with ‘Pac, I don’t know, bro.”

Scarface added that he doesn’t support the use of the late legend’s work and image now that he’s dead — he’d rather ‘Pac rest in peace. He added, “If a motherf***er put an album out of me when I’m dead, don’t buy that sh*t. If a motherf***er try to shoot a movie on me and I’m dead, don’t go see that sh*t. Let me rest, man. I love ‘Pac to death man, but let that man rest. That’s some bull***t, that ain’t feeding his mom, that ain’t feeding his kids, he don’t got none! Who’s getting the money? Who’s getting the f*ckin’ money? I can’t support that sh*t.”



Tupac’s dear friend Jada, as well as comedian 50 Cent (and most of the Internet) also trashed the film for it’s inaccuracy. Do you agree with Scarface?

