Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies at 42

We’ve lost another hip hop icon. According to TMZ fromhas died in Las Vegas. He was 42 years old. Reportedly, the rapper battled health problems for years, specifically sickle cell disease.

Prodigy was in Las Vegas performing at the Art of Rap show that included Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, Ice-T, and of course Mobb Deep. Prodigy, along with Havoc, rocked the stage Saturday night. At this time, there are no other details of his passing.

Mobb Deep was formed in New York in the early 1990s. Both Prodigy and Havoc rapped and produced their early albums. Their 1995 sophomore release The Infamous is considered a classic in hip hop circles with one of their biggest hits being “Shook Ones (Part II).”

Prodigy was 42 years old. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

