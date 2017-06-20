The Man Who Produced Desiigner’s ‘Panda’ Says He Never Got Paid

Remember when we were first introduced to Desiigner by way of his hit “Panda,” but thought it was Future the whole time?

Well, Future thought the new artist bit his style and allegedly filed a copyright claim that’s blocked “Panda” producer Menace from collecting royalties.

Menace spoke to DJ Booth in a recent interview, “There was a situation with Future putting [an infringement] claim in because apparently, he said that ‘Panda’ sounded like ‘F*ck Up Some Commas.’ So we were just about to see the checks but there’s been a lot of delays so we won’t see anything until next year anyway.”

But that wasn’t the only legal issue surrounding his production. He added, “Not only [Future], Mike Dean, Kanye West’s producer, he put a claim in as well saying that he did something to the beat and he never did. I don’t think we’ll see a check until probably next year. Right now, it’s just going through negotiations. The problem is that once someone puts a claim in, it just stops everything.”

If you’ll recall, Kanye used the “Panda” beat on his 2016 LP The Life of Pablo. Menace told Booth, “I doubt Kanye’s paid anyone, to be honest. Kanye’s a funny one when it comes to paying people money.”

