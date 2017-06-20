PG County School Board Officials Allege Graduation Fraud

A letter has been signed calling for investigation into an alleged “widespread systemic corruption” that fraudulently boosted high school graduation rates since 2014 by board members of Maryland’s second largest school district.

Prince George’s County’s 14 school board members allege, according to local news outlets, evidence of changed grades and credits to students for courses not taken.

Monday afternoon school district officials said that a state investigation of the system’s graduation rate found no fraud or anything irregular. However, an anonymous complaint was received last summer. A spokeswoman of Gov. Larry hogan says the allegations have been forwarded to Maryland’s education department.

Kevin Maxwell, CEO of Prince George’s schools deemed the letter “politically-motivated” and denied any attempt to graduate students who did not meet state requirements.

