Tea Talk Ep. 16: Tammy Rivera Opens Up About Her New Music, Waka Flocka & Swimsuit Line

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tammy Rivera stops by Tea Talk wit Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders to chat about her new music, marriage to Waka Flocka and thriving swimsuit line.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C. Moore + L&HHATL Exclusive With Tommie Lee

Tea Talk Ep. 14: Angela Yee & Tobias Truvillion Guest Host + T.I. & Tiny Call It Quits