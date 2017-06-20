News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted Leaving The Club In Atlanta

Insert emoji eyes.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Well look at what we have here.

Amid their relationship woes that played out publicly, Tiny and T.I. may be making amends, or at the very least able to have a drink or two together.

The Harris’ were photographed leaving Atlanta hotspot Arif lounge on Sunday night, sporting outfits with the same color palette.

And we just can’t get over that all-knowing smirk on Tiny’s face.

#ariflounge #atlpics #purgesundays #birthdaybash2017

A post shared by arif lounge (@ariflounge) on

What do you think beauties, should the Harris’ give their love another shot?

RELATED LINKS: 

Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny

Tea Talk Ep. 14: Angela Yee &amp; Tobias Truvillion Guest Host + T.I. & Tiny Call It Quits

Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

2008 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

8 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos