Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted Leaving The Club In Atlanta

Well look at what we have here.
Amid their relationship woes that played out publicly, Tiny and T.I. may be making amends, or at the very least able to have a drink or two together.
The Harris’ were photographed leaving Atlanta hotspot Arif lounge on Sunday night, sporting outfits with the same color palette.
And we just can’t get over that all-knowing smirk on Tiny’s face.
What do you think beauties, should the Harris’ give their love another shot?
RELATED LINKS:
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny
Tea Talk Ep. 14: Angela Yee & Tobias Truvillion Guest Host + T.I. & Tiny Call It Quits
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile
8 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny's Undying Love Makes Us Smile
1. Tiny Is T.I.'s QueenSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. The Queen And KingSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. Red Carpet Fab From T.I. And TinySource:Getty 3 of 8
4. T.I. And Tiny Just Chillin' On A SofaSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. T.I. And Tiny Hit The Red CarpetSource:Getty 5 of 8
6. Classic Blonde Tiny With Handsome T.I.Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. T.I. & Tiny: Classy CoupleSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. Tiny Rocks Blue Hair While Snuggled Up To T.I.Source:Getty 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours