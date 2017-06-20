Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted Leaving The Club In Atlanta

HelloBeautiful Staff

Well look at what we have here.

Amid their relationship woes that played out publicly, Tiny and T.I. may be making amends, or at the very least able to have a drink or two together.

The Harris’ were photographed leaving Atlanta hotspot Arif lounge on Sunday night, sporting outfits with the same color palette.

And we just can’t get over that all-knowing smirk on Tiny’s face.

#ariflounge #atlpics #purgesundays #birthdaybash2017 A post shared by arif lounge (@ariflounge) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

What do you think beauties, should the Harris’ give their love another shot?

RELATED LINKS:

Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny

Tea Talk Ep. 14: Angela Yee & Tobias Truvillion Guest Host + T.I. & Tiny Call It Quits

Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers